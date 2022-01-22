Report: Wolfsburg submit offer for DC United defender Kevin Paredes

Paredes showcased a versatile skillset last season, mainly featuring at left wingback under head coach Hernan Losada.

It's the latest report of overseas interest in the 18-year-old, who has also been previously linked to City Football Group .

D.C. United have fielded an offer from German Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg for homegrown standout Kevin Paredes , according to a report from Kristian Dyer.

This is true because when @ManCity inquired about Paredes to see if $3-3.5m would be enough for him, @dcunited said no at least 2.5x that. #MLS https://t.co/rHXjY72XQD

Considered one of the most promising prospects in MLS, Paredes debuted for D.C. United in 2020 after developing in the Black-and-Red's academy and starting his professional career with USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.

He took notable strides in 2021, featuring in 24 games (19 starts), scoring his first three MLS goals and adding one assist. He's earned call-ins to US men's national team camps, though remains in search of his first senior cap.

Wolfsburg, 15th in the Bundesliga table, are home to USMNT center back John Anthony Brooks.