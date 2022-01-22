Transfer Tracker

Report: Wolfsburg submit offer for DC United defender Kevin Paredes

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

D.C. United have fielded an offer from German Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg for homegrown standout Kevin Paredes, according to a report from Kristian Dyer.

It's the latest report of overseas interest in the 18-year-old, who has also been previously linked to City Football Group.

Paredes showcased a versatile skillset last season, mainly featuring at left wingback under head coach Hernan Losada.

Considered one of the most promising prospects in MLS, Paredes debuted for D.C. United in 2020 after developing in the Black-and-Red's academy and starting his professional career with USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.

He took notable strides in 2021, featuring in 24 games (19 starts), scoring his first three MLS goals and adding one assist. He's earned call-ins to US men's national team camps, though remains in search of his first senior cap.

Wolfsburg, 15th in the Bundesliga table, are home to USMNT center back John Anthony Brooks.

D.C. United have several homegrown products competing in Europe, including midfielder Chris Durkin at Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truiden and midfielder Ian Harkes at Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

