Report: DC United homegrown drawing interest from City Football Group

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

A pair of D.C. United homegrowns are generating overseas interest, according to a Wednesday report from Steven Goff of The Washington Post.

Kevin Paredes is one of them, according to Goff, who relayed via Twitter that the 18-year-old winger is on the radar of City Football Group, the global conglomerate best known for its ownership of English Premier League giants Manchester City as well as New York City FC and others. It was not specified which club was the interested party.

Moses Nyeman is the other, with Goff reporting that the talented 17-year-old central midfielder is generating interest from clubs in both France and Belgium.

Both players are highly regarded prospects in the early phases of their development. Paredes played his youth soccer for DCU's academy from 2016-2020 and made four appearances for USL Championship affiliate Loudon United before joining the first team. He's made 24 MLS appearances since then, 13 of them starts, dishing out one assist and scoring his first MLS goal in D.C. United's 7-1 blowout of Toronto FC on July 3.

Nyeman, another academy product, has also broken into the first team in the past two seasons, making his MLS debut and appearing in 11 games in 2020. He's made 11 more appearances so far this season, six of them starts, dishing out two assists.

