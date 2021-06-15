Report: Chicharito named to Mexico's Gold Cup preliminary roster

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Javier Chicharito Hernandez – Mexico – goal celebration

LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will be part of Mexico’s provisional roster for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, according to a report from TUDN.

Provisional rosters for the regional championship can include up to 60 players, nearly triple what the final 23-man roster will allow.

Hernandez is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals in 109 appearances, though hasn’t appeared in an El Tri game since a September 2019 friendly against the US men’s national team. He wasn’t part of Mexico’s Concacaf Nations League roster, but manager Tata Martino hasn’t shut the door on calling in the 33-year-old.

"Javier isn’t in this list because we went with other central forwards," the former Atlanta United boss said after Mexico’s CNL roster was named. "There are four central forwards chosen and Javier isn’t there, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be chosen at another time."

Hernandez is enjoying a resurgent year with the Galaxy after struggling to settle in during the 2020 campaign, his first upon joining from La Liga’s Sevilla FC. He’s currently atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with seven goals and one assist through LA’s first seven matches.

Martino has shown a willingness to call in MLS players, with Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido part of their CNL push that ended with a 3-2 loss to the United States in the final. El Tri are also trying to lock down Galaxy attacking midfielder Efrain Alvarez, a dual-national who played in a March 2021 friendly against Costa Rica, while Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos is an important part of the squad when healthy.

Mexico are looking to defend their Gold Cup title from 2019, a trophy they raised when dos Santos sealed a 1-0 championship victory over the USMNT. El Tri are drawn into Group A alongside El Salvador, Curacao and a to-be-determined opponent. They open group-stage play July 10 and are eyeing the Aug. 1 final at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Mexico LA Galaxy Javier Hernandez Gold Cup

