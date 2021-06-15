Report: Chicharito named to Mexico's Gold Cup preliminary roster

"Javier isn’t in this list because we went with other central forwards," the former Atlanta United boss said after Mexico’s CNL roster was named . "There are four central forwards chosen and Javier isn’t there, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be chosen at another time."

Hernandez is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals in 109 appearances, though hasn’t appeared in an El Tri game since a September 2019 friendly against the US men’s national team . He wasn’t part of Mexico’s Concacaf Nations League roster, but manager Tata Martino hasn’t shut the door on calling in the 33-year-old.

Provisional rosters for the regional championship can include up to 60 players, nearly triple what the final 23-man roster will allow.

Hernandez is enjoying a resurgent year with the Galaxy after struggling to settle in during the 2020 campaign, his first upon joining from La Liga’s Sevilla FC. He’s currently atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with seven goals and one assist through LA’s first seven matches.

Martino has shown a willingness to call in MLS players, with Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido part of their CNL push that ended with a 3-2 loss to the United States in the final. El Tri are also trying to lock down Galaxy attacking midfielder Efrain Alvarez, a dual-national who played in a March 2021 friendly against Costa Rica, while Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos is an important part of the squad when healthy.