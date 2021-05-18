Mexico coach Tata Martino says Chicharito still has national team future

Mexico have a busy summer ahead with plenty of opportunities for Chicharito to get back into contention. Following the conclusion of the Concacaf Nations League Finals, Mexico will also take part in the Gold Cup beginning on July 10.

Chicharito is Mexico's leading goal scorer, having scored 52 goals in 109 games. He has not played for the national team since a 3-0 win over the United States in September 2019. The next year and change saw a poor run of form for the forward, first in Spain with Sevilla, where he only played nine matches in the first half of the season and scored once. He then moved to southern California to join the Galaxy, but scored only twice in 12 games in 2020.