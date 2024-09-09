Mexico vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

After starting their respective September international windows with a victory, Canada and Mexico look to keep momentum when facing a fellow 2026 FIFA World Cup co-host Tuesday evening at AT&T Stadium.

Led by now- Toronto FC coach John Herdman, Canada took four of six points – drawing 1-1 at Estadio Azteca before winning 2-1 on home soil.

These Concacaf rivals haven't met since the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying cycle.

Mexico are still licking their wounds from a Group Stage exit at Copa América 2024, which led to coach Jaime Lozano's departure.

AEK Athens forward Orbelín Pineda, Pumas forward Cesar Huerta and Cruz Azul midfielder Luis Romo all scored in the lopsided result at the Rose Bowl.

In their first match of Javier Aguirre's third stint as El Tri manager, Mexico cruised to a 3-0 victory over New Zealand on Saturday.

Canada were deserved 2-1 winners over the United States on Saturday, arguably vaulting them atop the regional hierarchy.

Goals from Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg and Lille striker Jonathan David delivered the CanMNT's first win on US soil since July 1957, a gap stretching 67 years.