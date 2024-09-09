Matchday

Mexico vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

MLSsoccer staff

After starting their respective September international windows with a victory, Canada and Mexico look to keep momentum when facing a fellow 2026 FIFA World Cup co-host Tuesday evening at AT&T Stadium.

How to watch & stream

  • English: OneSoccer
  • Spanish: TUDN, FOX Deportes, UniMás

When

  • Tuesday, Sept. 10 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

Where

  • AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

These Concacaf rivals haven't met since the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying cycle.

Led by now-Toronto FC coach John Herdman, Canada took four of six points – drawing 1-1 at Estadio Azteca before winning 2-1 on home soil.

Mexico

In their first match of Javier Aguirre's third stint as El Tri manager, Mexico cruised to a 3-0 victory over New Zealand on Saturday.

AEK Athens forward Orbelín Pineda, Pumas forward Cesar Huerta and Cruz Azul midfielder Luis Romo all scored in the lopsided result at the Rose Bowl.

Mexico are still licking their wounds from a Group Stage exit at Copa América 2024, which led to coach Jaime Lozano's departure.

Canada

Canada were deserved 2-1 winners over the United States on Saturday, arguably vaulting them atop the regional hierarchy.

Goals from Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg and Lille striker Jonathan David delivered the CanMNT's first win on US soil since July 1957, a gap stretching 67 years.

This all follows Canada placing fourth at Copa América, with head coach Jesse Marsch instilling buy-in and purpose. The former New York Red Bulls and CF Montréal manager was hired in May.

