Report: Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan has MLS offer from unnamed club

A report out of Serbia claims there’s an offer for the Canadian national team goalkeeper from an unnamed MLS team.

It’s reportedly not the first time Borjan has fielded MLS offers, but with Canada on the cusp of historically qualifying for World Cup 2022, the 34-year-old starter, it would stand to reason, would be looking for regular first-team minutes. And a shorter commute to critical World Cup qualifiers wouldn't hurt either.

Borjan reportedly had a disagreement with Red Star Belgrade head coach Dejan Stanković after a recent match against Radnik, with Borjan stating he wanted out of his contract in an Instagram post.

Borjan wasn’t in the squad for a 3-2 win over FK TSC Backa Topola on Thursday, which no doubt further fueled transfer speculation.