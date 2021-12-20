Report: Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan has MLS offer from unnamed club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Is Milan Borjan bound for Major League Soccer?
A report out of Serbia claims there’s an offer for the Canadian national team goalkeeper from an unnamed MLS team.
It’s reportedly not the first time Borjan has fielded MLS offers, but with Canada on the cusp of historically qualifying for World Cup 2022, the 34-year-old starter, it would stand to reason, would be looking for regular first-team minutes. And a shorter commute to critical World Cup qualifiers wouldn't hurt either.
Borjan reportedly had a disagreement with Red Star Belgrade head coach Dejan Stanković after a recent match against Radnik, with Borjan stating he wanted out of his contract in an Instagram post.
Borjan wasn’t in the squad for a 3-2 win over FK TSC Backa Topola on Thursday, which no doubt further fueled transfer speculation.
However, another Serbian outlet poured cold water on the speculation, reporting there’s been a reconciliation between the sides, with Borjan taking down the Instagram post.
What MLS club is the potential suitor? Vancouver Whitecaps FC seem the least likely Canadian club looking to swoop in for a big signing at goalkeeper, with Canada’s No. 2 Maxime Crepeau coming off a strong season in which he was in the conversation for 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.
James Pantemis played well for CF Montréal, earning their regular starting spot this season.
And then there's Toronto FC, which has a more fluid situation in goal as Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg shared duties during TFC’s turbulent 2021.
The club exercised a contract option on Westberg for 2022 as part of their year-end roster decisions.