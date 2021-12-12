Inter Miami CF sign midfielder Jean Mota from Santos FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed midfielder Jean Mota from Brazilian top-flight club Santos FC to a two-year contract, with a club option for a third season, the club announced Sunday.
The 28-year-old has spent his entire career in his native Brazil, including nearly 10 years in the country’s top flight, debuting with Portuguesa in March 2012 before going on to play for Fortaleza and then Santos, where he had 10 goals and 20 assists in 207 appearances across all competitions since June 2016.
“We’re thrilled to add a player of Jean’s experience and ambition to our team,” Inter Miami CF chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement. “We’ve followed him for some time, as he’s a well-rounded, versatile and very smart player on the pitch. He checked every box through our diligent recruitment process and we are excited to see him represent the Inter Miami badge.”
The native of São Paulo, who has primarily played as a central midfielder, but has also featured as a left back and an attacking midfielder, amassed a total 257 appearances across all competitions, including 164 matches in the Brazilian Série A and an additional 27 in the Copa Libertadores.
In 2019, Mota was named Campeonato Paulista Best Player, Top Scorer and named to the Team of the Year. He teamed with Inter Miami captain Gregore in several matches playing for the club’s U-23 side during his spell at Santos.
“It’s a pleasure to be a part of Inter Miami, a great club with a fantastic fan base and great facilities,” Mota said. “I’m excited to give my best on the pitch and create great memories together with the club. I’m proud to wear this jersey and look forward to leaving everything on the field to defend it. Lastly, I want to thank the fans for their reception and I’m thrilled to be here as we aim to accomplish our objectives together.”