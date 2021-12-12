Inter Miami CF sign midfielder Jean Mota from Santos FC

The native of São Paulo, who has primarily played as a central midfielder, but has also featured as a left back and an attacking midfielder, amassed a total 257 appearances across all competitions, including 164 matches in the Brazilian Série A and an additional 27 in the Copa Libertadores.

In 2019, Mota was named Campeonato Paulista Best Player, Top Scorer and named to the Team of the Year. He teamed with Inter Miami captain Gregore in several matches playing for the club’s U-23 side during his spell at Santos.

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of Inter Miami, a great club with a fantastic fan base and great facilities,” Mota said. “I’m excited to give my best on the pitch and create great memories together with the club. I’m proud to wear this jersey and look forward to leaving everything on the field to defend it. Lastly, I want to thank the fans for their reception and I’m thrilled to be here as we aim to accomplish our objectives together.”