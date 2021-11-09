Report: Atlanta's George Bello targeted by Champions League clubs

Citing quotes from Atlanta United president Darren Eales, Roberson relayed that Eales declined to specify exactly which clubs were looking into the homegrown, who placed No. 6 on this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list .

Atlanta United left back George Bello is on the radar of multiple UEFA Champions League and Europa League clubs, according to a report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Doug Roberson.

It's the latest information to suggest Bello has turned heads overseas after the 19-year-old defender was linked during the summer to multiple European suitors, including Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Bello has continued to progress in 2021, starting 26 of his 29 appearances, while scoring one goal and dishing out three assists across 2,433 minutes. He's made his first foray into the US men's national team, earning five senior caps this year and featuring in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final vs. Mexico.

Should they sell Bello, Atlanta United have some potential insurance at left back in Andrew Gutman, who the club signed this past offseason before sending him on a year-long loan to the New York Red Bulls.