Report: Atlanta's George Bello targeted by Champions League clubs

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Atlanta United left back George Bello is on the radar of multiple UEFA Champions League and Europa League clubs, according to a report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Doug Roberson.

Citing quotes from Atlanta United president Darren Eales, Roberson relayed that Eales declined to specify exactly which clubs were looking into the homegrown, who placed No. 6 on this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

It's the latest information to suggest Bello has turned heads overseas after the 19-year-old defender was linked during the summer to multiple European suitors, including Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Bello has continued to progress in 2021, starting 26 of his 29 appearances, while scoring one goal and dishing out three assists across 2,433 minutes. He's made his first foray into the US men's national team, earning five senior caps this year and featuring in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final vs. Mexico.

Should they sell Bello, Atlanta United have some potential insurance at left back in Andrew Gutman, who the club signed this past offseason before sending him on a year-long loan to the New York Red Bulls.

Bello initially turned pro in 2018 and now has 3g/4a across 52 games (47 starts), first seizing a starting role during the 2020 campaign.

Report: Seattle star Raul Ruidiaz being pursued by Liga MX's Cruz Azul
New England Revolution re-sign Gustavo Bou through 2023 season
Chicago Fire first team to announce offseason departures
CF Montréal, Toronto FC learn 2021 Canadian Championship final date

NYCFC midfielder Keaton Parks out for 2021 after suffering leg blood clot 

Bracket Challenge: Experts predict who'll win MLS Cup 2021
Gustavo Bou looks to "achieve big things" with New England Revolution

Report: Seattle star Raul Ruidiaz being pursued by Liga MX's Cruz Azul
