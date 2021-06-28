Report: Atlanta United's George Bello attracting European interest

Turkish side Galatasaray are reportedly one of the clubs making a play for Bello, with clubs in England and Belgium also interested, per Roberson. Turkish journalist Volkan Kilic was the first to report Galatasaray as one of the teams interested in Bello.

One of the most talented young players in MLS is drawing an increasing amount of overseas interest, according to a weekend report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Doug Roberson linking Atlanta United homegrown defender George Bello to multiple potential European suitors.

The 19-year-old Bello is considered one of the highest-upside young wide defenders in MLS, establishing himself as a regular in the club's XI over the past two seasons. He has two goals and two assists in 2,700 MLS minutes overall and has started nine of his 10 appearances for the Five Stripes in 2020, showcasing improved defending and an ability to wreak plenty of havoc going forward.

Bello originally signed with Atlanta as a homegrown player in 2018 after breaking in with USL Championship affiliate Atlanta United 2, where he made 19 appearances.