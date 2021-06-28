Transfer Tracker

Report: Atlanta United's George Bello attracting European interest

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

One of the most talented young players in MLS is drawing an increasing amount of overseas interest, according to a weekend report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Doug Roberson linking Atlanta United homegrown defender George Bello to multiple potential European suitors.

Turkish side Galatasaray are reportedly one of the clubs making a play for Bello, with clubs in England and Belgium also interested, per Roberson. Turkish journalist Volkan Kilic was the first to report Galatasaray as one of the teams interested in Bello.

The 19-year-old Bello is considered one of the highest-upside young wide defenders in MLS, establishing himself as a regular in the club's XI over the past two seasons. He has two goals and two assists in 2,700 MLS minutes overall and has started nine of his 10 appearances for the Five Stripes in 2020, showcasing improved defending and an ability to wreak plenty of havoc going forward.

Bello originally signed with Atlanta as a homegrown player in 2018 after breaking in with USL Championship affiliate Atlanta United 2, where he made 19 appearances.

It's not the first time there's been chatter about Bello moving overseas since his foray into MLS, although this appears to be the most concrete link yet between the player and a European side. A move to Galatasaray would certainly be a high-profile one, as the club is considered a Turkish powerhouse with 22 league titles to its name. It's also the current club of former Seattle Sounders homegrown and US men's national team defender DeAndre Yedlin.

