Report: Arsenal's Willian drawing interest from MLS

Arsenal winger Willian may be on his way out of the Premier League club, with a recent report from Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggesting that at least one MLS club is interested in signing the player.

Per the report, any MLS club interested will have competition from clubs in Europe. Romano also notes that Inter Miami were interested a year ago, but does not indicate that they are again interested this year. With Miami currently having a full quota of Designated Players, a move to South Florida seems unlikely this summer.

Should Willian leave Arsenal this summer, he would be ending his time at the club one year into a three year deal he signed in August. He has played fairly regularly this season, playing 37 games in all competitions and scoring once.