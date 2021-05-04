Report: Arsenal's David Luiz eyeing an MLS move

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Arsenal center back David Luiz may be on the move, and CBS Sports is reporting that an unnamed MLS club could be the destination.
Per the report from CBS Sports' James Benge, Luiz's representatives have reached out to an MLS club in hopes of finding a new home for the player as he nears the end of his contract with the Gunners, which expires at the end of this season. The report suggests a deal for Luiz might be hard for an MLS club to get done considering his salary, even if offered a Designated Player contract.
Serie A club Lazio is also reportedly in the mix for the defender.
Luiz has been with Arsenal since 2019, and has played 62 matches over the two-season spell. Now 34 years old, the Brazilian is still a big name on the world stage with plenty of pedigree accrued over his lengthy career suiting up for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG and Benfica. However, much of his two-year stint at Arsenal has been spent injured, most recently picking up a hamstring injury in the team's Sunday victory over Newcastle.