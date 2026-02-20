LA Galaxy draw Sporting SM in Concacaf Champions Cup opener

A second-half equalizer from Joseph Paintsil afforded the LA Galaxy a 1-1 draw in Thursday's Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1 against Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito.

Sporting SM struck first in the 37th minute through midfielder Rodrigo Tello, who headed home a free header at the far post off a cross from Angel Valencia.

The Galaxy struck back, however, finding a 68th-minute leveler from Paintsil. The Ghanaian winger converted a comfortable finish after pouncing on a deflected ball in the penalty area.

LA narrowly avoided another concession 10 minutes from full time, when a long cross into the penalty box evaded goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski. But the effort rang off the crossbar, ensuring the Galaxy will head into Leg 2 next Wednesday at Dignity Health Sports Park on level terms with an all-important road goal.