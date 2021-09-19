Red-hot Atlanta United pass latest test thanks to more Barco brilliance

"Compared to where we were after I spoke to you guys earlier in the year, we are in a lot better position now," center back Anton Walkes said. "I take it game by game. That worked for us when things were going bad, so we need to continue that mindset now when things are going good."

Pineda hasn't been around for the entirety of a winning run that began under interim head coach Rob Valentino following the parting of ways with Gabriel Heinze, but the pieces are falling into place as Atlanta continue their climb up the ladder.

Suddenly, thanks to an eight-match stretch where they've claimed 21 of a possible 24 points, they've found themselves in the thick of the race for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings at the final whistle. They could potentially make up even more ground in the coming weeks as a pair of Southeastern rivals, Nashville SC and Orlando City SC , are within striking distance with nine matches remaining despite those two teams having games in hand.

After they fell 2-0 to Nashville SC in his head coaching debut on August 21, Atlanta have won their last three matches by a combined scoreline of 10-2, including Saturday afternoon's 3-2 victory over D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It's safe to say that things have come together at just the right time for Atlanta United under Gonzalo Pineda.

While Atlanta could have folded after seeing their 2-0 lead reduced to 2-1 thanks to a golazo by Felipe Martins — they blew 2-0 home leads to both Nashville and the Philadelphia Union earlier in the season — they eventually saw the match out, thanks to an incredible run by Marcelino Moreno that set up a tap-in of a goal for George Bello, effectively ending D.C.'s hopes of a comeback.

"At 2-1, you could see the mentality of the team," Pineda said. "You could see them continue playing, continue fighting, continue winning balls, and then they created a few more chances. That’s the response I want to see. That’s the response that’s going to put us in a good place, and I loved that. I could test the mentality of the team, and the mentality’s good."

Key to this stretch run has been the play of Ezequiel Barco, who has recorded six goals and five assists in nine matches since returning from the Olympics. Saturday's exploits included a nice combination with fellow DP Josef Martinez for Atlanta's second goal of the day, coming after his second free-kick goal in as many matches.

But Pineda wasn't about to take credit for the recent improvement of the 22-year-old.

"It's all Barco," he said. "I don't know how he trained before. I don't know how he played before. I couldn't see it. What I know is since I [arrived] here, I can see a very hungry player, a guy that wants more and more and more. He's [always] looking for opportunities, not just in the game but in training sessions...