Red Bull New York acquire USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath

“He has competed at the highest levels, and his leadership will be invaluable for our locker room and our goalkeeping unit as a whole.”

“Ethan brings a tremendous amount of experience and professionalism to our group,” said head of sport Julian de Guzman.

To complete the signing, New York sent Charlotte FC $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and the highest of their second-round picks in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft for Horvath's discovery rights.

The 30-year-old United States international is under contract through June 2027 with options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 MLS seasons.

Red Bull New York have acquired goalkeeper Ethan Horvath from EFL League One side Cardiff City on a free transfer, the club announced Thursday.

Horvath has 74 clean sheets in 234 appearances throughout a decade of experience in Europe.

In addition to Cardiff, he's had stints with Norwegian powerhouse Molde FK and Belgium's Club Brugge, as well as Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday in England.

Capped 10 times by the USMNT, Horvath is a two-time Concacaf Nations League winner and was a part of their 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

“Ethan has been a proven winner for both club and country, and we are really excited to add him to our roster ahead of the 2026 season,” said head coach Michael Bradley.

"He has shown throughout his career that he can perform in big moments. He is a strong shot-stopper, commands his area well, and fits the way we want to play.”

Red Bull begin their 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 at Orlando City (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).