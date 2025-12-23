Red Bull New York acquire Argentine midfielder Nehuen Benedetti

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Red Bull New York have acquired midfielder Nehuen Benedetti from Argentine top-flight side Estudiantes de la Plata, the club announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old is signed through 2029 with an option for 2030.

Benedetti spent last season on loan with RBNY's MLS NEXT Pro affilliate New York Red Bulls II, producing 11g/7a to earn MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors. He added 2g/2a during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs to help RBNY II win their first MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

“Nehuen has shown a great development over the last year with New York Red Bulls II and delivered with a big season in 2025,” said head of sport Julian de Guzman. “He has earned this opportunity with our first team, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish next season.”

Bendetti will be reunited in the first team with Michael Bradley, who took over as Red Bull manager earlier this month after coaching RBNY II to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup title.