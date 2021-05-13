Recap: Toronto FC 2, Columbus SC 0

In a Trillium Cup matchup set farther south than usual, Toronto FC got an early goal from Michael Bradley and a late goal from Jozy Altidore , beating Columbus SC 2-0 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday night for their first win of the 2021 season.

Toronto FC, continuing their 2021 in Florida, opened the scoring in the 13th minute. A ping-ponging ball that Columbus SC defenders couldn't quite clear from the box, despite multiple attempts, was captured by TFC and worked over to Bradley, who finished to give the hosts the early lead. Then, Yeferson Soteldo, on his full MLS debut, nearly got his first goal in his first start in the 26th minute, after a Nick DeLeon shot that hit the crossbar fell to him, but Saad Abdul-Salaam slid in to parry the return shot away.

Despite Luis Diaz's efforts, including a 31st-minute shot that forced TFC goalkeeper Alex Bono to go airborne on his save, the Crew couldn't equalize before the end of the half.

Soteldo nearly had an assist eight minutes into the second half, firing a corner kick that reached a waiting Omar Gonzalez. The U.S. national team veteran fired toward goal, but his fellow international, Darlington Nagbe, headed the shot off the line to bail out Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room and keep TFC from doubling.

Diaz had another chance to get Columbus on the board in the 58th minute, skipping a ball across the goalmouth and teammate Jonathan Mensah, only to continue his (and the Crew's) tough luck.

Head coaches Chris Armas and Caleb Porter went to seasoned goal-scoring subs as the chess match progressed, with Altidore coming on for Toronto and Bradley Wright-Phillips coming on for Columbus.