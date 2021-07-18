Recap: Toronto FC 1, Orlando City SC 1

Jozy Altidore made a scoring comeback for Toronto FC but on their return to BMO field his team had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC on Saturday night.

After being frozen out under Chris Armas, Altidore came off the bench for his first appearance in nearly two months and found the back of the net just eight minutes later, in the 72nd minute. But the lead was short lived as Orlando leveled just five minutes after going behind through a Nani penalty.

The result means Toronto have now taken four points from two games under interim coach Javier Perez but it looked like it was going to be more when Altidore struck. The US striker rose tall in the area and headed home a cross from Justin Morrow to cap what looked like being a dream return to Canada for Toronto after having to play on the road throughout the end of 2020 and start of 2021.