Decorated Toronto FC veteran Justin Morrow to retire after 2021 season

The defender has made 14 appearances in 2021. Toronto have struggled this year and, while they are not yet mathematically eliminated from the playoffs as they sit 18 points below the playoff line with 10 matches remaining, it is likely that Morrow's final game will come on Decision Day, November 7 against D.C. United.

“Justin has had an exceptional career. He has been the type of player that gives everything he has and more - to his teammates, coaches, the environment, and the fans. I am so happy that I had the chance to work with him, and get to know him,” said GM Ali Curtis. “And, while his contributions on the field have been important over the years, I believe his greatest contributions will be off the field in the years to come. We have seen a glimpse of that in his role with Black Players for Change, but I really feel he has a bright future.”