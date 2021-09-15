Recap: Toronto FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1

An injury-time penatly converted by Christian Makoun saw Inter Miami CF continue their terrific run of form and propel themselves past 10-man Toronto FC and into an Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff spot with a 1-0 win at BMO Field on Tuesday night.

With the game looking like it would end in a scoreless draw, one last run by Makoun in the fourth minute of injury time led to a penalty, as Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga slid in and took down the Venezuelan defender, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Makoun stepped up and coolly sent Alex Bono the wrong way, slotting home to give Miami the dramatic winner.

A slow start to the year is well in the rearview for Phil Neville's side, who have now lost just one time in their last 11 matches and with this result have shot up to fifth in the Eastern Conference. Toronto, meanwhile, extend their losing streak to to six games and remain winless in their last nine outings.

TFC thought they had the potential winner in the 88th minute when Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman dove back to desperately try to stop a Jacob Shaffelburg rebound effort from crossing the line. With the replay angles inconclusive, Toronto were left frustrated that a goal was not awarded.

The home side started the match on a positive note, but things took a turn for the worse as Kemar Lawrence, starting at center back for the first time this season, was shown a red card in the 37th minute. The Jamaican international got caught on the wrong side of Robbie Robinson, who was played in behind intricately by former TFC midfielder Jay Chapman, and Lawrence pulled the American forward down as the last man.

Earlier in the first half, Toronto appeared to be the team that would go up a man – and to the penalty spot – when Gregore was shown a red card in the 14th minute after intentionally pulling back Richie Laryea. However, Video Review was called into action and the referee determined that the play was offside prior to the foul, nullifying the red card shown to the Inter Miami midfielder.

And moments later, Phil Neville's side almost capitalized via a beautiful team play. A flurry of passes at the top of Toronto's box led to Rodolfo Pizarro delicately slipping through Lewis Morgan, but his effort from point-blank range was put just wide.