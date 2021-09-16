Recap: Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota United FC 0

Three first-half goals from Sporting Kansas City saw them go top of the Western Conference standings in a 4-0 rout of Minnesota United FC at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday evening.

With three points, Sporting hold a one-point lead over second-place Seattle Sounders, who have two games in hand. The Loons, meanwhile, continue their slide and could find themselves out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff places by the end of the night.

A 14th-minute strike from Khiry Shelton opened the scoring for Sporting, capitalizing on a rebound from an initial Daniel Salloi shot. The Hungarian struck from the edge of the box and Tyler Miller was there to make the save, but the Loons goalkeeper pushed the ball directly towards the head of Shelton, who nodded home. Salloi then doubled their lead in the 36th minute with a strike down the middle of the net and Johnny Russell added a third from the penalty spot in the 45th. Miller brought Shelton down inside the MNUFC box and after a Video Review, referee Robert Sibiga pointed to the spot.

Sporting found a fourth goal through midfielder Cameron Duke in the 52nd minute, with the 20-year-old homegrown scoring his first on home soil.

Through six attempts since joining MLS as an expansion club in 2017, the Loons are yet to win against Sporting on the road. Minnesota are winless through two meetings this season, with the "Nicest Rivalry in Sports" foes playing to a 0-0 draw at Allianz Field in August.