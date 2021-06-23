What to watch for on a crowded Wednesday night

All the dust and matter in the world to ever exist has coalesced and worked together to bring us to this moment. Think about how lucky you are to exist in a world where something far greater than humanity has allowed humanity to create something far greater than itself. There is pain, there is destruction, there is sadness, but in those moments there are moments of light. Perhaps they're on purpose. Perhaps not. No matter the intention, we know that those involved will be rewarded for their creation. And in the midst of the pain, destruction and sadness, that might just be the one thing that can truly bring us joy.