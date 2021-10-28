Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Sporting Kansas City have seized the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings following a 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday evening, clinching a top-four seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as well.

Johnny Russell scored two more goals for Sporting KC to pace the home side, his eighth consecutive game finding the scoresheet, and his second straight with a match-winner coming off his decisive strike in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders last Saturday. He's now at 10 goals in SKC's last eight games.

With the three-point result, Sporting KC drew level with Seattle atop the West table on 58 points and grabbed hold of the No. 1 seed via the second tiebreaker (goal differential).

Sporting KC came out firing early, coming inches from opening the scoring in just the second minute after a corner kick bounced around the box and eventually made its way to the feet of midfielder Ilie Sanchez, who saw his shot from inside the area bounce off the post.

The hosts continued to play on the front foot throughout most of the first half, and finally found their breakthrough in the 40th minute through Russell, who continued his torrid run of form. It was a clinical finish from the Scottish attacker, who evaded a defender on the right side of the penalty box and beat Jonathan Bond with a laser shot to the near post.