Player of the Week

Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell named MLS Player of the Week for Week 33

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

After scoring both his team's goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday, Johnny Russell has been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 33.

The red-hot Scotsman continued his recent tear with the brace, notching goals in the 40th and 82nd minutes to give Sporting KC a victory that vaulted them to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, drawing even with the Seattle Sounders on 58 points, where they hold the spot via the second tiebreaker of goal differential.

The pair of goals brings Russell up to eight straight matches with a goal, a span that has seen him find the net 10 times.

Russell opened the scoring on Wednesday with a tight-angled finish that has become something of a signature move. The 31-year-old went near-post on Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond from the right side, giving the backstop no chance to stop the laser finish.

His second finish was even better as the match approached full time with Sporting KC still leading 1-0. This time, Russell curled home a clinical bending strike to the top corner of the far post, capping off the three-point result for the home side.

The performance keyed a huge victory for Sporting KC, and puts Peter Vermes' group in position to control their own destiny in the race for the West's top seed, with a game in hand on both Seattle and third-place Colorado.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Sporting Kansas City Johnny Russell Player of the Week

Related Stories

New England's Adam Buksa named Week 32 MLS Player of the Week
LAFC's Cristian Arango named Week 31 MLS Player of the Week
Columbus Crew's Gyasi Zardes named Week 30 MLS Player of the Week
More News
More News
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 34

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 34
"What a ****show I inherited": How Bruce Arena transformed the New England Revolution
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"What a ****show I inherited": How Bruce Arena transformed the New England Revolution
Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell named MLS Player of the Week for Week 33
Player of the Week

Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell named MLS Player of the Week for Week 33
FC Dallas academy graduate, ex-US youth int'l makes senior Mexico debut

FC Dallas academy graduate, ex-US youth int'l makes senior Mexico debut
Major League Soccer announces nominees for 2021 End of Year Awards

Major League Soccer announces nominees for 2021 End of Year Awards
Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 33

Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 33
More News
Video
Video
Goal of the Year candidates, wild comebacks, new records & more from MLS Week 33
26:01
MLS Review

Goal of the Year candidates, wild comebacks, new records & more from MLS Week 33
Goal of the Week OR GOAL OF THE YEAR?! Week 33 has candidates for both!
1:47
Goal of the Week

Goal of the Week OR GOAL OF THE YEAR?! Week 33 has candidates for both!
Catch up on the best moments of Week 33
5:38

Catch up on the best moments of Week 33
AT&T Goal of the Year? Dairon Asprilla scores incredible bicycle kick!
0:53

AT&T Goal of the Year? Dairon Asprilla scores incredible bicycle kick!
More Video
Tell us what you think about MLSsoccer.com

Tell us what you think about MLSsoccer.com

This year we updated MLSsoccer.com, how did we do?