Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell named MLS Player of the Week for Week 33

After scoring both his team's goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday, Johnny Russell has been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 33.
The red-hot Scotsman continued his recent tear with the brace, notching goals in the 40th and 82nd minutes to give Sporting KC a victory that vaulted them to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, drawing even with the Seattle Sounders on 58 points, where they hold the spot via the second tiebreaker of goal differential.
The pair of goals brings Russell up to eight straight matches with a goal, a span that has seen him find the net 10 times.
Russell opened the scoring on Wednesday with a tight-angled finish that has become something of a signature move. The 31-year-old went near-post on Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond from the right side, giving the backstop no chance to stop the laser finish.
His second finish was even better as the match approached full time with Sporting KC still leading 1-0. This time, Russell curled home a clinical bending strike to the top corner of the far post, capping off the three-point result for the home side.
The performance keyed a huge victory for Sporting KC, and puts Peter Vermes' group in position to control their own destiny in the race for the West's top seed, with a game in hand on both Seattle and third-place Colorado.
