Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell named MLS Player of the Week for Week 33

After scoring both his team's goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday, Johnny Russell has been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 33.

The red-hot Scotsman continued his recent tear with the brace, notching goals in the 40th and 82nd minutes to give Sporting KC a victory that vaulted them to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, drawing even with the Seattle Sounders on 58 points, where they hold the spot via the second tiebreaker of goal differential.

The pair of goals brings Russell up to eight straight matches with a goal, a span that has seen him find the net 10 times.