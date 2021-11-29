"We just weren’t there": Sporting Kansas City unravel in playoff loss to RSL

“We lacked a pep in our step or something, but they were they were better team today,” SKC's manager and sporting director said in the aftermath. “That’s the easiest way to say it."

But in Sunday's Western Conference Semifinal, those pillars were missing and largely led to their demise, a 2-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake at Children’s Mercy Park. Peter Vermes' team allowed a pair of second-half goals to two RSL substitutes, including Bobby Wood’s stoppage-time winner.

Sporting were punished when tasked with defending crosses, a season-long struggle for them. It’s how Anderson Julio leveled in the 72nd minutes, then how Wood won it in the 91st minute.

“I think we sat back too much,” SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia said. “We let them have the ball the whole game too much. Crosses have been an issue with us all year. We're not going to hide from that and it punished us in the biggest moments.”

“We didn’t close down the cross, we didn’t stop the cross when it came in, weren’t aggressive enough in the buildup to stop the cross, to defend the cross,” added Johnny Russell, who put SKC in front from the penalty spot in the 24th minute. “There’s so many errors you can pick leading up to the two goals. … When you fought so hard all year and then to give away goals like that, it sucks.”

Beyond those two strikes, Sporting lost their identity, especially in the second half.