Three Takeaways from Real Salt Lake's stunning win over Sporting KC

They pulled off a minor miracle just to qualify for the playoffs, winning at SKC on Decision Day via an injury-time goal after losing badly at home to the Timbers in their penultimate regular-season match. Albert Rusnak , their playmaker and perhaps most skilled player overall, has missed both postseason games due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Utah club are in a sort of holding pattern as the search for a new owner continues. Partly as a side effect of that, they’re perceived as short on match-winning talent. They’re currently led by an interim head coach because Pablo Mastroeni’s predecessor Freddy Juarez, unsure of his future prospects at RSL, left in midseason to take an assistant’s job with the Seattle Sounders .

A favorite phrase of former head coach Jason Kreis, “fortune favors the bold” was at one time a core mantra at RSL, back during their early-2010s heyday. That mindset might be making a comeback this year, because basically nobody around MLS expected anything from this Salt Lake side, yet they’re looking comfortable and effective as postseason protagonists.

No owner. Head coach leaves during the season to become an assistant for another team. Needed a stoppage time winner (and VAR luck) on Decision Day just to make the playoffs. No Rusnak either playoff game… Real Salt Lake are in the Western Conference final. Incredible.

Young goalkeeper and master troll David Ochoa has made enemies across the land with his gamesmanship. But his unashamed embrace of the heel role is a good example of Salt Lake’s eager willingness to do whatever is necessary, to both talk it and walk it, as Mastroeni reminded his team after their Seattle stunner:

Yet here they are, one of the last two standing out West. First they survived, hanging on to a clean sheet for dear life in Round One in Seattle long enough to edge a penalty-kick shootout. And in KC they thrived, taking the game to Sporting, absorbing the self-inflicted setback of an early penalty kick gifted to their hosts before Mastroeni outwitted Peter Vermes with second-half adjustments that sparked a late rally.

It's about getting your players to buy in. About getting your players to come together at the right time. Pablo gives an epic speech after their win in Seattle.

First RSL kept their defensive shape, and their composure, under constant waves of pressure in Seattle. Then on Sunday they hardly bunkered at all, getting numbers forward regularly to pile up more possession, better passing accuracy, more shots and shots on goal, and a higher expected goals total than their hosts.

Speaking of Mastroeni, after years of snark and banter about the former US international’s philosophy and style as a coach – or lack thereof – it’s high time we hand him some flowers for his management of this difficult challenge, not only in the playoffs but since Juarez’s sudden departure in August.

“We felt like the pressure was really going to be on KC, having been here a couple of weeks ago, felt like we were going to have a little bit more time and space to really dictate the game with the ball,” said Mastroeni postgame. “And I think we did a good job of that, took our chances well, and more importantly, never opened ourselves up to counterattacks from a really dangerous counterattacking team.”

Then, with the game and their season hanging in the balance, Mastroeni made the changes that delivered victory, bringing on clever veteran winger Justin Meram, the pacey directness of Anderson Julio and a fresh spearhead in Bobby Wood during the second half. All three of them got on the scoresheet: Julio nodded in the equalizer before Meram centered to Wood for the winner.

“In football, there's game plans that you set out to achieve and it goes your way, and then there's others like in Seattle, where we're playing against a great Seattle team, opponents that at home, that are going to dictate it. And so the important thing, I think, in both games is managing the moments,” said Mastroeni.