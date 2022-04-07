Seattle Sounders show "tip of the iceberg" as CCL attacking display engulfs NYCFC

Seattle Sounders FC have shown guile, spirit, resolve and resourcefulness through the early weeks of 2022, navigating a raft of injuries while fighting on two fronts as they reached the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League .

“Every one of us gave it all today. I think there wasn't a player that didn't have a great performance,” said Albert Rusnak , who drew first blood with his first Sounders goal and was impressive throughout in a deep-midfield pairing alongside Joao Paulo . “And that's what it takes in these kinds of games. We played against a good team, and we managed to win by two goals. So we're halfway there, but we're expecting another tough game next week on Wednesday.”

They hadn’t yet turned on the showtime, though – certainly not in the fashion they displayed in Wednesday night’s impressive 3-1 defeat of New York City FC in the first half of their CCL semifinal series at Lumen Field, a result that puts the Rave Green in a strong position as the scene shifts to Harrison, New Jersey for next week’s decisive second leg at Red Bull Arena.

“My overall impressions, right now,” said head coach Brian Schmetzer afterwards, “was that was an entertaining soccer game. I hope our fans enjoyed that. I did. I enjoyed that. I hope the TV audience that tuned in enjoyed that. I thought it was a good game.”

But almost immediately Jordan Morris banged another pretty strike into the top corner after a savvy endline cutback from his friend and opposite-flank counterpart Cristian Roldan , and when a Video Review decision awarded a penalty kick to the hosts shortly after the hour mark, Nico Lodeiro rifled home the spot-kick that gave Seattle a two-goal cushion to defend on the East Coast.

After the Sounders knitted together the lovely 13-pass sequence capped by Rusnak’s first-time finish past Sean Johnson , the Cityzens responded with a well-crafted goal of their own from Thiago Andrade .

Controlling the match’s tempo and the majority of possession, pressing high at key moments to disrupt NYCFC’s buildup, flashing fluidity and complexity in their own patterns of passing and movement: This was both style and substance, steel and silk, steak and sizzle from Seattle.

It hinted at just what vast potential remains to be reached for one of the most talent-laden squads in modern MLS history, who are finally approaching full strength as Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz return to fitness.

“We haven't had our full complement of players so far this year. And you're just starting to see the tip of the iceberg there when guys are back to full health, and Raul and Nico's inclusion to the group that did some heavy lifting earlier,” said Schmetzer. “There's other people that have stepped up. But to have everybody now in place, I think you're going to see a little bit of how this team is going to kind of build into what they are.