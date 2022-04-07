"Nothing is over": NYCFC still in CCL contention despite Leg 1 defeat at Seattle 

"We come home, we need to win 2-0 and we have done that many times before," Deila said. "I'm positive. I know we can do better than we did today. At the same time, we know how good we are when we are at home. Nothing is over now."

NYCFC pocketed a potentially crucial road goal courtesy of a 27th-minute finish from Thiago Andrade , meaning that a clean sheet and multiple goals in Leg 2 would see the Cityzens flip the script and advance.

The deficit creates a challenge for the defending MLS Cup champions ahead of next week's second leg at Red Bull Arena. But as head coach Ronny Deila pointed out during his post-match press conference in Seattle, it's also not an insurmountable deficit.

Deila also said he feels as though his team played Seattle more straight-up than the final scoreline might indicate, which gives him belief that such a turnaround can manifest in the return leg.

"I think in 80 percent of the game, we had good control – 80, 90 percent," Deila said. "There were some key moments in the game that we were not close enough, especially on the left side and we get those crosses against us. Then we were not good enough to be tight inside the box. They are deadly when they get opportunities."

The visitors were close to escaping with a more manageable 2-1 scoreline, but conceded a third when NYCFC defender Thiago Martins was whistled for a penalty kick for a foul on Seattle's Raul Ruidiaz following Video Review's closer examination. That gave Sounders playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro a look from the spot, which he converted past Sean Johnson.