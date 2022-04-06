Seattle vs New York City Concacaf Champions League Watchalong show on YouTube on April 6

Watch the Concacaf Champions League semifinal between Seattle Sounders and New York City FC with the crew from Extratime on YouTube today at 9:45 PM ET ET/6:45 PM PT. The crew will answer your questions in realtime as the matchup unfolds in Seattle.

Seattle Sounders FC New York City FC CONCACAF Champions League

