Payback time? Seattle Sounders set for rematch with Club León in CCL quarterfinals

Seattle faced this same Liga MX side in the 2021 Leagues Cup Final in Las Vegas, falling 3-2 in a hotly contested match at Allegiant Stadium. Seattle actually scored first in the contest through a Cristian Roldan opener, only to relinquish the second-half lead and miss out on their first international trophy.

"We did show a couple of clips from our game last year, just in the mental build-up of this, you know: Is there a little bit of payback?" Schmetzer said. "That game in Las Vegas could have gone a different way. We had a really good sequence after Cristian scored the first goal where we got in behind and Raul [Ruidiaz] hit the post. So we reminded them of the mentality of things and how you put teams away. We talked about some of that for sure."