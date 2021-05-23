Recap: Seattle Sounders 1, Atlanta United 1

Two of Major League Soccer's top talismans traded goals Sunday at Lumen Field, with Raul Ruidiaz scoring early and Josef Martinez equalizing late as the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United shared the points in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Ruidiaz scored his sixth goal of the season to give the undefeated Sounders (5-0-2) a lead in the sixth minute. The Peruvian hitman connected with Joao Paulo’s out-swinging corner kick and headed past a rooted Brad Guzan.

In the 38th minute, Nouhou made a tremendous defensive play to deny what surely would have been a Martinez equalizer, making a diving stab to intercept Brooks Lennon’s pass. It was the highlight of a solid defensive performance from the young Cameroonian.

Atlanta (2-1-3) pressed for the equalizer after halftime and Martinez had a golden chance in the 67th minute, but the former Golden Boot winner sent his free kick from 28 yards out well over the crossbar.