Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Sporting Kansas City 1

Johnny Russell scored his fourth goal of the campaign just before halftime and Sporting Kansas City held on for just their second away point this season in a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday at PayPal Park.
Russell's goal off an excellent run and cross from Cameron Duke pulled him even for the team lead with Daniel Salloi, who missed the trip to the Bay Area while serving a red card suspension.
Tim Melia made four stops to preserve the result, including strong saves of Francisco Calvo and Jeremy Ebobisse late in the first half.
Jackson Yueill answered with his second goal in as many games just seconds into the second half for San Jose, which extended their unbeaten run under interim manager Alex Covelo to four matches.
Quakes substitute Chofis Lopez came closest to a late winner for either side when he curled a left-footed effort just fractions wide of the top left corner in the 72nd minute.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The strong play of Russell in a rare start in a center forward role combined with Duke's work down the flank just might give SKC manager Peter Vermes something to think about. Russell's goal was the first for an SKC player who started in a central striking role this season, and Russell could conceivably play in Russell's wide role should the Scottish international be shifted to the No. 9 position.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Sporting Kansas City's goal came against the run of the first half, but was worthy of giving the visitors the lead, from the initial long ball from Roger Espinoza, from Duke's touch and athleticism to evade JT Marcinkowski, to Johnny Russell's side-footed finish.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Russell assumed the captain's role with his words two matches ago after an embarrassing 7-2 defeat in Portland. On Sunday, he assumed the same role with his actions and work rate on a night his most productive attacking colleague was absent. In addition to his well-taken goal, he led his team with 16 duels contested and was the only SKC player with multiple shots.
Next Up
- SJ: Wednesday, May 25 at Sacramento Republic FC | 10:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Round of 16
- SKC: Wednesday, May 25 vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 8:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Round of 16