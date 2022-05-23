Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Sporting Kansas City 1

Johnny Russell scored his fourth goal of the campaign just before halftime and Sporting Kansas City held on for just their second away point this season in a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday at PayPal Park.

Russell's goal off an excellent run and cross from Cameron Duke pulled him even for the team lead with Daniel Salloi, who missed the trip to the Bay Area while serving a red card suspension.

Tim Melia made four stops to preserve the result, including strong saves of Francisco Calvo and Jeremy Ebobisse late in the first half.

Jackson Yueill answered with his second goal in as many games just seconds into the second half for San Jose, which extended their unbeaten run under interim manager Alex Covelo to four matches.