Power Rankings: Orlando challenge for the top, Galaxy slide after Week 6

We were so close to this being a section about how NYCFC are a legitimate contender in the East. They still probably are. I think Ronny Deila may have been slightly off base when he said his team didn’t have the players to make an impact this year, but it looks like that may have gotten him a few extra signings. Last week, NYCFC completed the biggest MLS transfer coup since...well, Yeferson Soteldo a few weeks ago. Brazilian forward Talles Magno, who’s only 18, seems to be electric and it’s going to be a blast to watch him play.