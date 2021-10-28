Recap: Portland Timbers 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Dairon Asprilla scored an instant AT&T Goal of the Year contender and the Portland Timbers took a big step toward clinching their place in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, while officially eliminating the San Jose Earthquakes from contention, with a 2-0 victory Wednesday night at Providence Park.

Asprilla scored a stunning bicycle kick from outside the box 10 minutes into the second half to leave mouths agape and effectively clinch a vital three points for the Timbers following Diego Chara's first-half opener. The win sees Portland strengthen their grasp on fourth place and a home Round One playoff game while also edging them closer to securing a place in the postseason, holding a four-point gap to eighth place.

San Jose, who needed a win to keep their own slim playoff hopes alive, had their opportunities early. Former Timber Jeremy Ebobisse, making his first return to Providence Park, twice went close, missing the target and then forcing a save from Steve Clark. Meanwhile, Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez almost pulled off his own miraculous goal with an effort from well inside his own half that forced Clark to scramble back and claw the ball away.

But the Timbers soon found their groove and on 34 minutes had the lead. After a neat interchange of passes and movement in and around the box featuring Yimmi Chara and Bill Tuiloma, Felipe Mora sent in a low cross from the right and Diego Chara stretched a toe onto the ball for a shot that deflected off Tommy Thompson and into the Quakes net.

Portland could well have extended their lead before the halftime interval. San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, though, had other ideas, pulling off a spectacular save to deny Yimmi Chara after a scramble in front of goal.

But the highlight of the game and one of the moments of the season was about to arrive in the 55th minute. Marcinkowski came racing out of his goal but could only spoon the ball out of his area. Still, the immediate danger appeared to have been averted as Asprilla gathered the ball with his back to goal toward the top corner of the box. Instead, MLS' very own Mr. October knocked the ball up for himself and then went airborne to execute a looping bicycle kick that would have made even Zlatan Ibrahimovic proud.

Remarkably, the game almost had another AT&T Goal of the Year contender when substitute Sebastian Blanco slalomed his way through what seemed like the entire Quakes defense before seeing his effort blocked on the line. Josecarlos Van Rankin then fired the rebound off the crossbar to keep the scoreline at 2-0.