Portland Timbers' Dairon Asprilla wins Week 33 AT&T Goal of the Week

Dairon Asprilla's sensational bicycle kick has officially done the double, claiming Week 33's AT&T Goal of the Week honors less than 48 hours after landing atop SportsCenter's nightly Top 10 plays.

Asprilla's audacious finish for the Portland Timbers over goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski won the fan vote (57.5%), handily defeating Lucas Zelarayan's outside-of-the-boot belter (28.6%) for the Columbus Crew.

Both goals were crucial on Wednesday night, with Asprilla's sealing a 2-0 win over San Jose and Zelarayan's proving the eventual winner in a 3-2 triumph over Orlando.

Following that was the second half of Johnny Russell's brace for Sporting Kansas City (9.4%), sealing a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy and giving the Scottish winger his 10th goal in eight matches.