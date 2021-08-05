Recap: Portland Timbers 1, San Jose Earthquakes 1

The result keeps both sides below the playoff line in the Western Conference, though it extended San Jose's unbeaten streak to six matches, five of which have now ended in draws. Portland's frustration at failing to take all three points was added to in second-half stoppage time when Diego Chara was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in as many minutes.

The opening goal came with the first real opportunity of the match. And it was a moment that Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark will quickly hope to forget. Receiving a long diagonal pass out of the back, Cristian Espinoza delivered a cross that should have been claimed with relative ease by Clark. Instead the experienced 'keeper spilled the ball straight to Lopez, who had the simplest of tasks to put the ball into an empty net.

Clark's night soon got yet worse when he was forced off with an injury, to be replaced by Alijaz Ivacic. The backup goalkeeper was almost immediately called into action when he was forced to make a low save to deny Espinoza.

But Portland grabbed a crucial equalizer with the last kick of the first half to change the complexion of the match going into the interval. From a Yimmi Chara corner, Bill Tuiloma flicked on at the near post and Mora showed his striker's instincts to poke the ball home from close range in the sixth minute of stoppage time.