Atlanta United, CF Montréal players among MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions from Week 17

Six Atlanta players enter the field of play during a confrontational incident

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United players Alex De John, Mikey Ambrose, Machop Chol, Erik Lopez, Erick Torres, and Jackson Conway in violation of the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play during a confrontational incident. These players have been issued an undisclosed fine for their actions in the 79th minute of Atlanta’s match against CF Montréal on Aug. 4.