Atlanta United, CF Montréal players among MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions from Week 17

The MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions from Week 17 of the 2021 season have resulted in four different clubs – Atlanta United, CF Montréal, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes – facing fines, as well as several players.
Rudy Camacho failure to leave the field
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found CF Montréal defender Rudy Camacho guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 73rd minute of Montreal’s match against Atlanta United FC on Aug. 4. Camacho has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
Six Atlanta players enter the field of play during a confrontational incident
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United players Alex De John, Mikey Ambrose, Machop Chol, Erik Lopez, Erick Torres, and Jackson Conway in violation of the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play during a confrontational incident. These players have been issued an undisclosed fine for their actions in the 79th minute of Atlanta’s match against CF Montréal on Aug. 4.
Atlanta United, CF Montréal violate Mass Confrontation Policy
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found both Atlanta United and CF Montréal in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 79th minute of the team’s match on Aug. 4. Both clubs have been issued a warning for their first violations of the league’s policy this season.
Diego Chara failure to leave the field
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 91+min of Portland’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Aug. 4. Chara will be issued an undisclosed fine for his action.
Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes violate Mass Confrontation Policy
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the post-match phase of their matchup on Aug. 4. Both clubs have been issued a warning for their first violations of the league’s policy this season.