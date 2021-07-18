Recap: Portland Timbers 1, FC Dallas 0

The sides struggled to generate much traction throughout out the night, with each team posting just one shot on goal until Ebobisse's late strike ensured the Timbers would take all three points.

FC Dallas had two good opportunities of the first half as the contest closed in on intermission through a pair of their homegrown attackers in Ricardo Pepi and Paxton Pomykal. Pepi had the first one, getting on the end of a pinpoint feed from Pomykal at the far post, only to see his close-range shot smash off the crossbar. Pomykal then nearly opened the scoring three minutes from the halftime whistle, hitting a left-footed first-time volley on target, but had it denied by a reaction save from Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark.

Dairon Asprilla had perhaps the best look for the home side of the opening frame with a powerful distance shot that forced FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer into a diving save that kept the match scoreless heading into the halftime break.