Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 13

Four golazos, only one winner. Take you pick from the above selection of Week 13's spectacular strikes.
Carlos Vela looked back to his best with an unstoppable effort to give LAFC the win over Real Salt Lake, Columbus Crew veteran Darlington Nagbe showed he still has plenty left in his legs with a solo effort against NYCFC and Jeremy Ebobisse struck an emphatic winner for the Portland Timbers against FC Dallas. Nashville's Hany Mukhtar, meanwhile, could almost have had a Goal of the Week contest all to himself but is nominated for the third goal of his six-minute hat trick against Chicago Fire FC.