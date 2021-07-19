Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 13

Four golazos, only one winner. Take you pick from the above selection of Week 13's spectacular strikes.

Carlos Vela looked back to his best with an unstoppable effort to give LAFC the win over Real Salt Lake, Columbus Crew veteran Darlington Nagbe showed he still has plenty left in his legs with a solo effort against NYCFC and Jeremy Ebobisse struck an emphatic winner for the Portland Timbers against FC Dallas. Nashville's Hany Mukhtar, meanwhile, could almost have had a Goal of the Week contest all to himself but is nominated for the third goal of his six-minute hat trick against Chicago Fire FC.

Goal of the Week

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 12
RBNY midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 11

Columbus Crew to host Cruz Azul in 2021 Campeones Cup on September 29

Peter Vermes, two Sporting KC players in health and safety protocols

Team of the Week presented by Audi: CF Montréal pack a punch in Week 13

What we learned from the USMNT Gold Cup group stage showing
Recap: Mexico 1, El Salvador 0
Best Goal of the Week Ever?! Vote for your Favorite Week 13 Golazo!
Atlanta game-tying goal offside? Flop or not in Philadelphia? 
Top Moments from Week 13
Club & Country Postgame Show - July 18
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows

Join us after USMNT matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and tournament.