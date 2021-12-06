Philadelphia Player Ratings: McGlynn, Harriel impress in Eastern Conference Final loss

This was quite the feel-good story until the game turned late. Collin, who hasn’t played consistently since the 2019 season, was hard-nosed and thorough (apart from one sorely missed restart mark), and Heber had no answer. I'm not dinging the 35-year-old French center back for anything on the first goal leak, but the team needed him to cut that cross out and he just didn't find the passing lane.