Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New England Revolution 1

The New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union traded late goals in a 1-1 draw Wednesday evening at Subaru Park, with little to separate these Eastern Conference foes in a rematch of last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One game.

Revolution forward Teal Bunbury broke the scoreless deadlock in the 85th minute, sliding home a right-footed attempt that caught Andre Blake shifting the wrong way. DeJuan Jones crossed a second attempt back across goal, and the veteran thought he snatched all three points for the visitors.

But the Union quickly equalized in the 88th minute, with Kacper Przybylko heading home on the goalmouth after Jamiro Monteiro’s cross from the left. Przybylko and goalkeeper Matt Turner collided on a strong challenge, then the Union striker deposited when debutant center back Jon Bell couldn't clear the Revolution’s lines.

Before that point, the game’s best chance arose in the 32nd minute when Turner was strong at his near post to deny a one-timed effort from Sergio Santos. The Brazilian striker was picked out by a pinpoint cross from Olivier Mbaizo on the right flank, but couldn’t apply the finishing touch.

Just beforehand, Blake was forced into action by Adam Buksa in the 31st minute. The Revolution striker laced a right-footed shot from atop the 18-yard box, but last year’s Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year pawed the attempt wide.