CF Montréal forward Kei Kamara retires from Sierra Leone national team after 14 years

CF Montréal forward and Major League Soccer's fifth all-time leading goal scorer Kei Kamara announced in a Twitter post on Thursday that he is calling an end to his international career with Sierra Leone.
Kamara, 37, has played for the Leone Stars since 2008 after becoming a pro in MLS in 2006. Despite some recent turbulence in his relationship with the program, Kamara scored the only goal in a qualifying win over Benin that lifted Sierra Leone to the 2021 African Cup of Nations, their first appearance in the tournament since 1996.
Kamara went on to appear in all three of his nation's group games at the tournament contested in January and February of this year.
The 37-year-old earned a total of 36 caps for Sierra Leone, recording seven goals and also served as captain.
At club level, Kamara is the most prolific active goal scorer in MLS history, with 131 career league goals across 15 seasons in the league. His 131st was also his first since joining Montréal before the season, in a 4-3 victory in Week 5 at FC Cincinnati. He also contributed an assist in that match.
Kamara is only two goals back of fourth-place Jamie Moreno (133) and three behind third-place Jeff Cunningham (134) on the league's all-time scoring list.