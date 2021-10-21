Wednesday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 31's action

Shout out to the brave souls who assembled all manner of screens on Wednesday – 12 games in five hours, an entire matchday on a weeknight – to soccer bong the entirety of MLS Week 31 in one sitting.

Guess who crept above the playoff line? The Vancouver Whitecaps, who took the field in Portland knowing they had to win their first Cascadia away game since 2018 to keep pace with the pack in the Western Conference.

Everybody is scoreboard watching this time of year, and Vanni Sartini and his players had to have been aware that their direct competitors for the final three playoff spots (LAFC, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United … more on them in a second) had picked up three points. When the ‘Caps went down 2-0 just before halftime – it could have been more, the Timbers were cooking – it seemed like maybe the game (and perhaps this season) was asking for a bit too much.