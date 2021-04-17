Recap: Orlando City SC 0, Atlanta United 0

Southeast rivals Orlando City SC and Atlanta United battled to a 0-0 draw in their season opener on Saturday afternoon, with neither Eastern Conference team could turn possession into a breakthrough.

Alexandre Pato, in his Orlando City debut, nearly one-timed home a Chris Mueller cross in the 72nd minute that would have given his new team a 1-0 lead. But Atlanta center back Anton Walkes made a block and goalkeeper Brad Guzan swallowed up the effort.

Pato seemed most likely to score, though he departed in the 80th minute with an apparent right knee injury. The Brazilian forward exited under his own power after landing awkwardly, with fellow offseason signing and Dutch winger Silvester van der Water entering from the bench.

Pato was key in another promising opportunity for Orlando, exchanging a give-and-go with midfielder Sebastian Mendez atop the 18-yard box in the 62nd minute. Yet neither player could steer home their near-range efforts, seemingly getting in each other’s way.

For Atlanta United, Josef Martinez made his league return after tearing his ACL during the Five Stripes’ first match of the 2020 MLS season. Veteran Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez got the start, with head coach Gabriel Heinze managing his star striker’s fitness after Atlanta reached the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals earlier this week.