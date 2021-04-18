Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 1's action

It’s impossible to fully assess any team after one game, even more so when that game is the first game in club history, but we can definitely point to a few things Austin FC did against LAFC that will tell us what kind of team we can expect them to be. Going up against a motivated LAFC team was never going to be easy but for much of the game, Austin gave as good as they got. They did fade as the game wore on and LAFC took more control of proceedings, but Josh Wolff would have seen enough to offer him encouragement for their prospects this season.

Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing and Eduard Atuesta are among the best midfield trios in the league and so Austin have to feel very good about what they got from Daniel Pereira, Alex Ring and Tomas Pochettino. Pereira looked comfortable on the ball, he didn’t hide and he was involved in one of Austin’s best moves of the game when he broke through the midfield early in the second half and found Rodney Redes whose cross was ultimately scuffed by Cecilio Dominguez. It was a nice snapshot of what the youngster has to offer and my expectation will be that he will only get better as he gets more comfortable at this level.

Another area of promise for Austin FC will be that they created some pretty good chances. Danny Hoesen, Dominguez and Jon Gallagher all came close and on another day they could have easily left SoCal with a point. Building a strong, organized and disciplined defensive team is much easier than building a team that can create chances for fun.