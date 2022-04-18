NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos named Week 7 Player of the Week

New York City FC talisman Taty Castellanos has earned MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 7 of the 2022 season following a record-breaking performance in a 6-0 rout of Real Salt Lake .

Last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner opened his 2022 account with a ninth-minute headed goal. He converted penalty kicks on either side of halftime for his second career MLS hat trick – the first NYCFC player to do so – and capped a historic afternoon with his fourth goal, capitalizing on a poor attempted clearance, 10 minutes from full time.

Castellanos was held off the scoresheet in his first five MLS games this season, but broke out in a big way Sunday at Yankee Stadium, becoming the first player in club history to score four goals in a single game.

Castellanos, 23, had four goals and four assists during the Cityzens' run to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals. But the Argentine's league production was stuck in the gates, before vaulting one goal off the Golden Boot lead due to his 71-minute outburst. A year ago, Castellanos won the award behind 19g/8a.

NYCFC, which bounced back from their CCL exit to Seattle Sounders FC in resounding fashion, next host Toronto FC on Sunday from Citi Field (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada).