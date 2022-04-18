Player of the Week

NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos named Week 7 Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

New York City FC talisman Taty Castellanos has earned MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 7 of the 2022 season following a record-breaking performance in a 6-0 rout of Real Salt Lake.

Castellanos was held off the scoresheet in his first five MLS games this season, but broke out in a big way Sunday at Yankee Stadium, becoming the first player in club history to score four goals in a single game.

Last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner opened his 2022 account with a ninth-minute headed goal. He converted penalty kicks on either side of halftime for his second career MLS hat trick – the first NYCFC player to do so – and capped a historic afternoon with his fourth goal, capitalizing on a poor attempted clearance, 10 minutes from full time.

Check out the "smart choice" highlight reel below:

Castellanos, 23, had four goals and four assists during the Cityzens' run to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals. But the Argentine's league production was stuck in the gates, before vaulting one goal off the Golden Boot lead due to his 71-minute outburst. A year ago, Castellanos won the award behind 19g/8a.

NYCFC, which bounced back from their CCL exit to Seattle Sounders FC in resounding fashion, next host Toronto FC on Sunday from Citi Field (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Week New York City FC Valentin Castellanos

Related Stories

Inter Miami striker Leonardo Campana named Week 6 Player of the Week
Vintage performance: LA Galaxy's Chicharito named Week 5 Player of the Week
FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira named MLS Week 4 Player of the Week
More News
More News
What went wrong for Matias Almeyda’s Earthquakes & what's next for San Jose?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

What went wrong for Matias Almeyda’s Earthquakes & what's next for San Jose?
San Jose Earthquakes part ways with head coach Matias Almeyda

San Jose Earthquakes part ways with head coach Matias Almeyda
NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos named Week 7 Player of the Week
Player of the Week

NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos named Week 7 Player of the Week
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Toronto stay rolling, Minnesota find another gear in Week 7

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Toronto stay rolling, Minnesota find another gear in Week 7
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 7

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 7

Greener Goals Sustainability Tips
More News
Video
Video
Taty reaches top level, Austin won't quit, LAFC put on show & MORE
26:15

Taty reaches top level, Austin won't quit, LAFC put on show & MORE
Tiki-taka to free kicks, Week 7 had it all! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:27

Tiki-taka to free kicks, Week 7 had it all! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
HIGHLIGHTS: Tigres U17 vs Seattle Sounders U17
1:43

HIGHLIGHTS: Tigres U17 vs Seattle Sounders U17
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City | April 17, 2022
4:12

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City | April 17, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!