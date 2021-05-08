Recap: New York Red Bulls 2, Toronto FC 0

Frankie Amaya and Caden Clark scored a goal in each half as the New York Red Bulls handed former head coach Chris Armas and Toronto FC a 2-0 defeat Saturday afternoon at Red Bull Arena.

Amaya’s first goal for the Red Bulls started with Clark stripping Marky Delgado and making a penetrating run before finding Fabio in the box. With back to goal, the Brazilian laid the ball off to Amaya, who fired a low, well-struck shot inside the near post from just outside the 18-yard box.

Fabio, who picked up his third assist — and second on a layoff — nearly scored his first goal for his on-loan club. But Fabio couldn’t direct a Cristian Casseres pass that sliced through the Toronto FC defense and took Alex Bono off his line, with the ball going harmlessly off his chest and over the end line.