Recap: New York Red Bulls 2, Chicago Fire FC 0

The New York Red Bulls secured their first win under head coach Gerhard Struber on Saturday afternoon, beating Chicago Fire FC 2-0 at Red Bull Arena.

Fabio helped RBNY overcome a strained first half, setting up Cristian Casseres Jr.’s opener in the 47th minute. He beat his defender on the right side of the penalty area and squared back a low cross that the Venezuelan midfielder powered home for a 1-0 advantage.

The Red Bulls doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Fabio headed a clipped Sean Davis ball toward the penalty spot. Caden Clark ran onto the cushioned setup, volleying home for a 2-0 lead.

Fabio nearly got on the scoresheet himself in the 37th minute, though his right-footed effort clanked the post after he collected a feed from strike partner Tom Barlow.