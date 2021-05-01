Recap: New York Red Bulls 2, Chicago Fire FC 0

The New York Red Bulls secured their first win under head coach Gerhard Struber on Saturday afternoon, beating Chicago Fire FC 2-0 at Red Bull Arena.
Fabio helped RBNY overcome a strained first half, setting up Cristian Casseres Jr.’s opener in the 47th minute. He beat his defender on the right side of the penalty area and squared back a low cross that the Venezuelan midfielder powered home for a 1-0 advantage.
The Red Bulls doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Fabio headed a clipped Sean Davis ball toward the penalty spot. Caden Clark ran onto the cushioned setup, volleying home for a 2-0 lead.
Fabio nearly got on the scoresheet himself in the 37th minute, though his right-footed effort clanked the post after he collected a feed from strike partner Tom Barlow.
Chicago didn’t generate many attacking chances aside from when center back Francisco Calvo tested RBNY goalkeeper Carlos Coronel in the 34th minute with an audacious bicycle kick from 25 yards out. Luka Stojanovic also had a strong look in the 23rd minute from atop the 18-yard box, but Coronel comfortably stopped it.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Though it took four games, stretching back to the 2020 postseason, RBNY have their all-important first win under head coach Gerhard Struber. This young, evolving team opened the 2021 campaign with two losses, so this step forward will instill some confidence in the 44-year-old Austrian's direction. Meanwhile, Chicago are still searching for their first win of the 2021 season. They’re largely the same team that missed the playoffs last year, but have just one point from a maximum nine thus far.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There was some déjà vu on Caden Clark’s volley. The 17-year-old midfielder continues to produce highlight-reel moments and now has four goals across 10 regular-season matches.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Fabio, before being subbed off for Brian White in the 68th minute, was central to every encouraging RBNY attacking move. His assist on the opener stood out, suggesting the on-loan Oeste FC striker is settling into MLS.
Next Up
- RBNY: Saturday, May 8 vs. Toronto FC | 1 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- CHI: Saturday, May 8 vs. Philadelphia Union | 1 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)