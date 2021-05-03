Advertising

Related Stories

Ezequiel Barco wins Goal of the Week for Week 2 for stunner vs. Fire
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 2
Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 1

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Team of the Week presented by Audi: San Jose, Seattle dominant in Week 3 victories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: San Jose, Seattle dominant in Week 3 victories
History shows Minnesota face tough task just to make the playoffs

History shows Minnesota face tough task just to make the playoffs
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 3 

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 3 
Report: Toronto FC to acquire Kemar Lawrence from RSC Anderlecht
Transfer Tracker

Report: Toronto FC to acquire Kemar Lawrence from RSC Anderlecht
Austin FC donating to local food bank for every goal scored

Austin FC donating to local food bank for every goal scored
Columbus Crew acquire Liam Fraser on loan from Toronto FC
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew acquire Liam Fraser on loan from Toronto FC
More News
Video
Video
 Who ya got?! Check out the best goals in Week 3 | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T
1:26

 Who ya got?! Check out the best goals in Week 3 | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T
Elbow to the face in Philadelphia, LAFC Offside in Houston?
6:45
Instant Replay

Elbow to the face in Philadelphia, LAFC Offside in Houston?
Wrapping up the top moments from Week 3
4:29

Wrapping up the top moments from Week 3
Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. COL | May 2, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. COL | May 2, 2021
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.