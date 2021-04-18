Dream 2021 start for SKC's Daniel Salloi after "magnificent" goal caps comeback win

It was a dream start to the 2021 season for Daniel Salloi after a nightmarish two years.

The homegrown Sporting Kansas City forward, who scored just once in his previous 35 MLS games, struck for the winner to lead SKC to a 2-1 road win over the New York Red Bulls Saturday.

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes dubbed the goal, Salloi’s first in the regular season since Sept. 29, 2019, as “magnificent.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Daniel has all those aspects that go with the game,” Vermes said after the match. “I’m very happy he got the goal tonight because it was a magnificent goal — just the buildup, the way we got there, we work on that stuff pretty regularly so to see that happen is pretty rewarding even for the coaching staff.”

Salloi’s back-post finish came one minute after Gadi Kinda’s equalizer from the penalty spot. After a breakthrough 2018, in which he had 11 goals and seven assists, Salloi scored once in 2019 and only appeared in seven matches — starting once — in 2020.

Suffice to say, Salloi was ecstatic about opening the season with a goal — a winner at that.

“I needed that goal a lot,” he said. “It means a lot to me and I’m very happy for it. Hopefully this is going to be how the season progresses after this.”