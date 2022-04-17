Recap: New York Red Bulls 0, FC Dallas 0

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes made six saves on Saturday night to prolong the New York Red Bulls' search for a first home victory in 2022 in a 0-0 draw at Red Bull Arena.

Paes dove to keep out Lewis Morgan's first-half free kick, denied Omir Fernandez from point-blank range two minutes after the break, and sprawled back to his near post to keep out John Tolkin's late effort.

That – plus Matt Hedges' crucial goal-line clearance on another early long-range effort from Morgan – held the Red Bulls to just their second point in a fourth home match of the campaign.

Dallas nearly stole all three points late when Franco Jara's one-timed effort forced RBNY goalkeeper Carlos Coronel into an excellent low diving save to his left in the 83rd minute.

Jader Obrian also curled an effort in second-half stoppage time fractions wide of Coronel's left post as FCD extended their scoreless away run to three matches despite drawing twice.

Goals

  • None

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: New York's poor home results are new after a 2021 campaign where they won eight times and picked up 30 total points in Harrison, N.J. But their offensive issues aren't necessarily new. It wasn't as bad as two goals through four 2022 home fixtures, but RBNY posted their solid home record last season despite scoring only 19 home goals, the second-fewest in MLS ahead of only FC Cincinnati.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Of all of Paes' denials, his best might have been his last when he thwarted Tolkin from the left side of the penalty area. Morgan also narrowly missed on a rebound header that skimmed the upper side of the crossbar.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Maarten Paes. The 23-year-old Dutchman is only on loan from FC Utrecht for the remainder of the current European domestic campaign, but he could be playing his way into an extension or transfer. Paes kept his third clean sheet in seven tries on a night RBNY generated 1.65 expected goals against. Including this performance, Paes has outperformed Dallas' expected goals against by 4.7 xG.

Up Next

  • RBNY: Wednesday, April 20 at Hartford Athletic | 7 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup third round
  • DAL: Tuesday, April 19 vs. FC Tulsa | 8:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup third round
