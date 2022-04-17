Recap: New York Red Bulls 0, FC Dallas 0

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes made six saves on Saturday night to prolong the New York Red Bulls ' search for a first home victory in 2022 in a 0-0 draw at Red Bull Arena.

Paes dove to keep out Lewis Morgan's first-half free kick, denied Omir Fernandez from point-blank range two minutes after the break, and sprawled back to his near post to keep out John Tolkin's late effort.

That – plus Matt Hedges' crucial goal-line clearance on another early long-range effort from Morgan – held the Red Bulls to just their second point in a fourth home match of the campaign.

Dallas nearly stole all three points late when Franco Jara's one-timed effort forced RBNY goalkeeper Carlos Coronel into an excellent low diving save to his left in the 83rd minute.